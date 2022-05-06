Recent News

  

PetroChina official says China’s fuel demand growth to be higher this year

06/05/2022

China’s fuel demand growth is expected to be higher than in 2021 this year despite the recent impact from the COVID lockdowns as the Chinese economy is seen expanding at a reasonable range, a senior official of state oil and gas giant PetroChina 0857.HK said on Friday.

Speaking to analysts and media following PetroChina’s first-quarter results last week, another company executive said the group had no plan to buy discounted oil and gas from Russia and its trade with Russia was proceeding based on contracts agreed earlier.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Chen Aizhu in Singapore and Muyu Xu in Beijing. Editing by Jane Merriman)

