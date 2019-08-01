PetroChina, Vitol agree first spot deal on Platts Asia LNG eWindow

State-owned PetroChina and LNG trader Vitol have agreed to conclude the first LNG spot deal on Platts Asia LNG Editorial Window, or eWindow after the online data-entry platform was launched last week.

Vitol agreed to sell a standard size cargo to PetroChina at $4.05/MMBtu for delivery September 1-2 aboard the LNG carrier Ibra LNG, with a port within Japan, South Korea, China and Taiwan yet to be nominated.

Platts and Intercontinental Exchange earlier this month agreed to extend their technology partnership to bring the Platts eWindow to LNG markets, in order to support several of Platts LNG price assessments, including Platts JKM, the benchmark price for LNG delivered into Northeast Asia.

Over the first four days in operation since its launch on Friday, a total of 40 bids and offers have been submitted through the platform.

The decision to launch the LNG eWindow comes at a crucial time for LNG, when significant additions of flexible supply and demand are challenging traditional business models.

This has boosted physical and financial liquidity, and highlighted the need for greater trading efficiency and pricing transparency.

Source: Platts