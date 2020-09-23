PetroChina’s Daqing refinery begins processing first Russian crude oil

PetroChina Co Ltd’s subsidiary refinery in northeast China’s Daqing has started processing its first Russian crude oil transported via pipeline, after completion of plant upgrade, according to a company report posted on its social media platform on Tuesday.

Daqing Petrochemical Corp is expected to process 3.5 million tonnes of Russian oil annually, transported through the East Siberia Pacific Ocean Pipeline.

Daqing completed in late August an expansion programme that boosted its annual processing capacity to 10 million tonnes(200,000 barrels per day) from previously 6.5 million tonnes, the report said.

The Daqing plant previously processed mainly medium sweet crude from Daqing oilfield, one of China’s oldest producers that has seen reserves decline sharply after decades of pumping.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Chen Aizhu; Editing by Rashmi Aich)