Recent News

  

Home / Commodities / Freight News / PetroChina’s Yunnan refinery exports first diesel cargo

PetroChina’s Yunnan refinery exports first diesel cargo

in Freight News 08/05/2018

PetroChina’s new 260,000 barrels per day (bpd) Yunnan refinery exported its first diesel cargo on April 29, the company said on Monday via its official newspaper.

The cargo was due to be carried by truck from Anning city in southern Yunnan province to the Ruili port on the China-Myanmar border, the paper said.

The cargo of 60 tonnes was sold to a customer in Myanmar, a trading source with direct knowledge of the matter said. New refineries in China have faced difficulties in selling products into a saturated domestic market and have been looking to Southeast Asia for customers.

The Yunnan plant is one of the two largest refining projects that came on stream last year. Another two new private refineries, the 400,000 bpd Hengli refinery and the 400,000 bpd new refinery from Zhejiang Ronsheng Group are expected to come online later this year.

PetroChina is aiming to further develop the Southeast Asian market and improve its sales there, the company newspaper said.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Meng Meng and Tom Daly; editing by Richard Pullin)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

captcha

Please enter the CAPTCHA text

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2018 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Diclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software