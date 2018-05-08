PetroChina’s Yunnan refinery exports first diesel cargo

PetroChina’s new 260,000 barrels per day (bpd) Yunnan refinery exported its first diesel cargo on April 29, the company said on Monday via its official newspaper.

The cargo was due to be carried by truck from Anning city in southern Yunnan province to the Ruili port on the China-Myanmar border, the paper said.

The cargo of 60 tonnes was sold to a customer in Myanmar, a trading source with direct knowledge of the matter said. New refineries in China have faced difficulties in selling products into a saturated domestic market and have been looking to Southeast Asia for customers.

The Yunnan plant is one of the two largest refining projects that came on stream last year. Another two new private refineries, the 400,000 bpd Hengli refinery and the 400,000 bpd new refinery from Zhejiang Ronsheng Group are expected to come online later this year.

PetroChina is aiming to further develop the Southeast Asian market and improve its sales there, the company newspaper said.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Meng Meng and Tom Daly; editing by Richard Pullin)