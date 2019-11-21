Petroleum Brunei sells Jan-loading Kimanis crude at premiums – sources

Petroleum Brunei sold two cargoes of January-loading Kimanis crude, Malaysia’s key export grade, at a premium of around 70 cents a barrel to its official selling price (OSP), three trade sources said on Wednesday.

Thailand’s energy company PTT Pcl bought one of the cargoes.

The two 600,000-barrel cargoes on offer were scheduled for loading during Jan. 7-11 and Jan. 25-29.

Malaysia’s Kimanis crude oil exports will drop to nine cargoes in January, compared with 10 in the prior month, according to a loading programme reviewed by Reuters.

Source: Reuters (Reporting By Shu Zhang, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)