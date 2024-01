The official selling price of December-loading Malaysian crude oil (MCO) grades OSP/MY has been set at $89.41 a barrel, according to a price document issued by state oil company Petronas, down by $4.97 a barrel from the previous month.

MCO grades include Labuan, Miri, Kikeh and Kimanis.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Muyu Xu; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)