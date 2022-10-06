Petronas declares force majeure on gas supply to Malaysia LNG -Mitsubishi

Petronas has declared force majeure on gas supplies to its liquefied natural gas (LNG) production and sales unit, Malaysia LNG, due to a pipeline leak, said a spokesperson at Mitsubishi Corp 8058.T, which owns a stake in Malaysia LNG.

Following the move, Malaysia LNG has also declared force majeure on LNG supplies to its customers, including Japanese utilities, the Mitsubishi spokesperson said, without giving details such as the dates of declarations and volume of the supply that may be affected.

Petronas did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Miho Uranaka, Yuka Obayashi in Tokyo, Emily Chow in Singapore; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)