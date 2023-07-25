Petronas reports 6 oil and gas discoveries off Sarawak coast

Malaysia state oil firm Petroliam Nasional Berhad, or Petronas, said on Monday it has made six oil and gas discoveries in five blocks off the coast of Sarawak.

The wells in the five blocks, SK306, SK411, SK313, SK301B and SK315, stem from new and existing groups of oil fields and have low levels of contaminants, said Petronas in a statement on Monday.

The discoveries by Petronas Carigali Sdn. Bhd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Petronas, come after “an intensive domestic exploration drilling campaign” that commenced in late 2022, the company added.

