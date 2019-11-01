Petronas sells December Bunga Kekwa crude at higher premium – sources

Recent News

  

Malaysia’s Petroliam Nasional Bhd, or Petronas, has sold one cargo of December-loading Bunga Kekwa crude at a premium of around $6.50 a barrel to dated Brent via a spot tender, two trade sources said on Friday

The buyer was a trader, but the cargo will likely go to a Thai refinery

The cargo was offered to load over Dec. 23-29

Spot premiums for December-loading regional crude cargoes have shot up as Asian buyers snapped up short-haul supplies after freight rates jumped

Prior to this, Vietnam’s PV Oil sold one cargo of October-loading Bunga Kekwa crude at a premium of close to $4 a barrel to dated Brent
Source: Reuters (Reporting By Shu Zhang; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

