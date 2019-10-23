Petronas sets Nov crude price factor at over 5-1/2-year high of $7.30/bbl

Recent News

  

* State oil firm Petronas has set the price factor for Malaysian Crude Oil (MCO) for November at $7.30 per barrel, the highest since March 2014 and up $1.20 from the previous month, the company said on Tuesday

* The monthly price factor is added to the average of Platts’ dated Brent prices published in the month to derive the Malaysian crude official selling price (OSP)

* Petronas changed its OSP mechanism effective January 2017, basing its benchmark price on a basket of four Malaysian crude grades Labuan, Miri Light, Kikeh and Kimanis
