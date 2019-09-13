Petronas to provide LNG bunkering early next year

Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) is ready to provide commercial liquefied natural gas (LNG) bunkering services by January 1, 2020, in support of the government’s ambition towards making Malaysia a bunkering hub, said vice president LNG marketing and trading Ahmad Adly Alias.

He said the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) decision to implement sulphur cap on marine fuel beginning January next year has triggered a further transition to LNG as an alternative and cleaner bunker fuel option.

“The LNG share of bunker market is expected to increase up to seven per cent by 2030 from less than three per cent today.

“This is owing to the fact that LNG emits zero sulphur when burnt, making it a strong contender to the traditional bunker fuel and further strengthening its market potential,” he said during his keynote address at the Green Shipping Conference in collaboration with the World Maritime Week Malaysia today.

