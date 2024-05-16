PetroVietnam Gas says receives LNG cargo for power generation
PetroVietnam Gas GAS.HM has received its third LNG cargo this year for power generation, the company said on Thursday.
The Point Fortin tanker carrying 3 million MMBtu of LNG from Indonesia’s Bontang Port arrived at PetroVietnam Gas’s terminal in southern Vietnam earlier this week, it said in a statement.
The shipment, provided by TotalEnergies Gas & Power Asia Private Limited, is “aimed at ensuring LNG supplies for power generation, especially amid rising demand due to heatwaves,” it said.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Khanh Vu; Editing by John Mair)