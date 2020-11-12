PG Flow Solutions secures multiple BWTS orders

An undisclosed shipowner has contracted PG Flow Solutions to supply a new ballast water treatment system (BWTS) to seven of its offshore support vessels.

This latest order comes in addition to 16 previous BWTS orders from the same shipowner.

Under the latest contract, PG Flow Solutions will supply a total of five 250 m3/h and two 1,000 m3/h, IMO and USCG approved PG-Hyde ballast water treatment systems to the seven offshore support vessels. The PG-Hyde BWTS is based on medium pressure UV technology in combination with automatic, self-cleaning filters.

The PG-Hyde ballast water treatment system sterilises the ballast water at both ballasting and de-ballasting, ensuring high level of quality and reliability.

“We believe PG-Hyde is the most cost-efficient BWTS system and the substantial orders from this shipowner go a long way in confirming this,” says Are Hjertvik, vice president of international marine sales at PG Flow Solutions.

A ballast water treatment system helps to prevent the spread of harmful aquatic organisms from one region to another and halt damage to the marine environment from ballast water discharge.

“The shipowner in question is dedicated to running a sustainable operation and we are proud to have been chosen as supplier to seven more vessels, while at the same time delivering technology that helps preserve marine life,” adds Hjertvik.

The IMO ballast water management convention came into force on 8 September 2017.

PG Flow Solutions provides proprietary solutions, systems and products for companies within aquaculture, maritime industries, energy sectors and land-based process industries. The company’s headquarter and manufacturing facility is located in Sande, Vestfold, Norway.

Source: PG Flow Solutions