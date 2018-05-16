PG to supply Polvo FPSO pumps

BW Offshore has contracted liquid handling and pump specialist PG Flow Solutions to supply water booster pumps to the FPSO operator’s life extension project for the Polvo FPSO.

PG Flow Solutions’ scope of work is the engineering, procurement, assembly of pump skid and commissioning of 2 x produced water booster pumps in super duplex materials, with 150kW electrical motors, variable frequency drives and pressurised seal system.

PG Flow Solutions will manage the project out of its facility in Sande, Vestfold, Norway. The company’s contract value is undisclosed.

“After a couple of challenging years for the Brazilian offshore industry, we are slowly seeing small signs of recovery. It is great to support BW Offshore for its Polvo lifetime extension project, and we hope to cooperate with them again in the future. The Brazilian market will require numerous new FPSOs in the coming decade, and we believe our track record for this segment makes us an interesting supplier and cooperation partner for such projects,” says Steve Paulsen, CEO of PG Flow Solutions.

BW Offshore is currently operating the FPSO Polvo on the Polvo field, for PetroRio, approximately 100 kilometers offshore Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. FPSO Polvo is capable of handling a daily oil production of 90,000 barrels of oil per day, with a storage capacity of 1.6 million barrels.

PG Flow Solutions provides proprietary solutions, systems and products for companies within the maritime, energy, aquaculture and land-based process industries. The heritage of the business is pumps and pumping systems. Its headquarter is based at Hvalstad, Asker, Norway, with main manufacturing sites located in Sande, Vestfold, Norway, and Worcester, UK. The company also has a fabrication site in Al Khobar, Saudi Arabia, and a service set-up in Ningbo, China.

Source: PG Flow Solutions