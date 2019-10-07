PGS ASA: Eight Vessels During Winter Season

PGS has earlier disclosed that it is fully booked for seven vessels in Q4 2019. PGS has now committed to a MultiClient program in West Africa for the eighth active vessel. The program is expected to last more than 100 days and has strong industry funding. As a consequence PGS will operate all eight active vessels also over the winter period and Sanco Swift has commenced transit from Norway to West Africa.

PGS experiences a significant increase of project activity compared to the same period last year and indications of emerging supply side constraints even over the winter season, which in recent years have had a seasonally lower activity level.

Source: PGS