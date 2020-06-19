Phase Two Re-opening: Updated Requirements and Measures for Port of Singapore and Singapore-registered ships

As Singapore moves into Phase Two of Safe Transition, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) has updated the requirements for crew change for cargo ships in the Port of Singapore and the resumption of specific activities onboard pleasure craft subject to safe distancing requirements. MPA will also enhance support to seafarers working onboard Singapore-registered ships (SRS).

To date, MPA has approved about 6,000 crew changes for cargo ships since 27 March 2020. MPA appreciates the feedback from our industry and unions, which has helped us enhance the arrangements for crew change. For crew change applications made from 19 June 2020, MPA has designated two facilities to accommodate crew who are unable to transfer directly to his/her vessel or flight and require a temporary rest area of up to 48 hours. In addition, to facilitate crew signing off in Singapore, technology such as tele-medicine consultations can be used to obtain a fit-to-travel certificate.

Given the high volume of crew change applications, MPA will accord priority for crew change in Singapore to SRS. All SRS will be allowed to carry out crew change in Singapore if they meet all prevailing requirements. SRS may face difficulties in repatriating their crew at foreign ports. Where possible, MPA, as the flag administration, can help to contact the relevant port authorities and request for assistance to be rendered.

With effect from 19 June 2020, MPA will ease some restrictions on the movements and activities of pleasure craft in the Port of Singapore. Pleasure craft owners and operators are reminded to uphold good personal hygiene and maintain safe distancing to minimise the risk of community spread of COVID-19.

Source: Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore