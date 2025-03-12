Pherousa receives initial Approval in Principle from the two major maritime classification societies: American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) and DNV

The Approvals in Principle granted by American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) and DNV on an independent evaluation basis, come with no show-stopper conditions, affirming the viability and safety of the Pherousa Ammonia Cracking technology onboard ships with PEM Fuel Cells and Fuel Gas Supply System (FGSS), generating a fully electrical propulsion.

Pherousa is together with partners developing Ammonia Cracking technology that could make the transition to fossil-free and zero-emission propulsion within the maritime short- to deep-sea transport sectors a reality. Unlike conventional fuels, ammonia is a non-explosive liquid that carries a significant amount of clean hydrogen energy that, if technology is developed to utilize the contained hydrogen, can be used to drive new types of engines onboard. Therefore, ammonia is increasingly becoming the go-to choice and Pherousa’s technology has potential to provide the solution for enabling the shift to carbon-free maritime transportation.

This milestone achievement marks a significant step forward in the development of sustainable emission-free propulsion solutions for the maritime industry.

Key partners in the work towards the two AiPs include the designers Deltamarin, the flag state Marshall Islands, Babcock International Group, which supplies the FGSS, as well as Metacon, the technology developer and shareholder of Pherousa.

“The Approval in Principle from two of the leading classification societies and certification bodies, ABS and DNV, marks another important milestone for us in the development of zero-emission solutions for the maritime industry. By granting Pherousa these AiPs, both ABS and DNV clearly state that there are no showstoppers of the Pherousa technology for marine application.

The grants further allow us to continue the design and construction of our series of 64.000 dwt Bulk Carriers earmarked for the Copper industry, to ensure that this specific commodity, so essential to the global decarbonisation, can be delivered across oceans without any carbon footprint at all. Only ships that have no carbon fuels onboard can ensure the end-users that the copper utilized for solar panels or electric cars is free of emissions in its supply chain”, said Hans Bredrup, Chairman of Pherousa AS.

Ammonia is gaining momentum as a hydrogen carrier for technology application onboard vessels, from coastal to deep-sea shipping and in parallel with this development, Clean Ammonia could potentially make up about 13% of the global ammonia supply by 2030.

The Pherousa subsidiary, Pherousa Shipping, has worked closely with two major copper miners during the design process of the Ultramax 64.000 dwt vessel, to find the optimal layout for an emission free transportation of copper concentrates between its origin and the smelters. The vessels are intended to be on water in parallel with the new IMO regulative that comes into force in 2030, thus allowing the cargo industry to use fully emission free vessels for their transportation of goods at sea.

The patented Ammonia Cracking HIWAR® concept by Metacon is a technology designed to efficiently convert ammonia into high-quality hydrogen fuel. By its exclusive license agreement to Pherousa, for use directly on-board ships, it represents a significant leap forward in sustainable maritime energy, paving the way for a cleaner, greener future in the industry. Our approach to Ammonia Cracking is based on thorough research, testing and innovation to ensure optimal performance and reliability for our customers.

The Pherousa Ammonia Cracking can be applied to a variety of developed technologies, such as; supplying Hydrogen to PEM Fuel Cells, replacing conventional fuels with Hydrogen as pilot fuel on Ammonia fueled Internal Combustion Engines (ICE), supplying Hydrogen Internal Combustion Engines (ICE), all yielding 100% emission free propulsion, as well as supplying Hydrogen to Auxiliary Engines to reduce the emissions. Any of the four alternatives can be fitted onboard any type of vessel and with an engine power up to 15-20 MW.

Commodity players can thus obtain emission free transportation with a variety of emission free technologies to select from, working with ship owners / operators to select the technology of choice that suits a particular trade or type of vessel. This adaptability is reshaping the operational efficiency of vessels across the deep blue.

Embracing our ammonia cracker technology is a decisive step toward achieving a carbon-free propulsion system, facilitating a seamless transition from ammonia to hydrogen on-board ships, aligning perfectly with evolving environmental standards and the growing trend of eco-conscious practices in commerce. It’s an ideal solution for those looking to lead in sustainable maritime advancement.

The prototype developed by Pherousa and its shareholders Metacon, has not only been delivered but has demonstrated its practical potential. Pherousa is now transitioning from concept to scale-up and market entry, ready to deploy our innovation on a global scale.

Source: Pherousa