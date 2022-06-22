PhilaPort announces new Asia service

A new, direct, all-water container service with Asia will commence calling PhilaPort’s Packer Avenue Marine Terminal (PAMT) in August. Wan Hai Lines Ltd. has announced its AA9 (Asia America 9) service will depart Asia on July 8 destined for The Port of Philadelphia. This weekly service will call Haiphong, Vietnam; Shekou and Qingdao, China; and Kaohsiung, Taiwan.

Wan Hai has stated that the new call at The Port of Philadelphia “will provide clients with more service options. It will also strengthen Wan Hai Lines’ current services to better serve customers’ needs.”

“Because PAMT does such a great job, we are really looking forward to having a Philly call for an Asian service,” noted Christopher Dillon, President of the World Trade Association of Philadelphia. Dillon, whose company Transglobal Foods is a food importer and exporter, emphasized the immense potential for the new service, especially given congestion issues at other ports.

“PhilaPort and the entire Philadelphia Port community are extremely excited about this new service,” said Jeff Theobald, Executive Director & CEO of PhilaPort. “Wan Hai, with this new call, rounds out our portfolio of direct ocean carrier services. We now have direct service with the entire world.

Source: PhilaPort