Philippine demand doubles Thai refined sugar premiums in 3 weeks

A sudden pickup in demand from the Philippines has doubled Thai 45i refined sugar cash premiums to front month London No. 5 futures over the past three weeks, after the Philippines Sugar Regulatory Administration released import licenses for refined sugar of 250,000 mt on August 2.

S&P Global Platts assessed Thai 45i refined sugar in containers at $12/mt over the front-month Sugar London No. 5 futures contract Wednesday, up from a recent low of $6/mt on July 22.

The Philippines is importing refined sugar in an attempt to keep prices down following lower production this season.

Thai raw and refined sugar prices have been weak this year on a stronger Thai crop supply coupled with weak demand from key importing countries.

Exports of Thai refined sugar to Asia have been slow this year, which was shown by the record high delivery for the London August contract of 793,350 mt in Thailand.

A few of the trade houses had started moving Thai origin refined sugar into the Middle East and Africa, trade sources said, due to slow offtake from key destinations such as China, Myanmar and Vietnam.

“Thai sugar demand in Asia has been very poor as the import licenses issued to China have been less this year,” a trader based in Singapore said.

IMPORT LICENSES

The Philippines Sugar Regulatory Administration said in July 50% of the sugar should arrive in the country by September 30 and the rest by October 31.

The purpose of the import licenses was to prevent sugar price increases over the next year due to lower production, the SRA said. The Philippines produced 797,118 mt of refined sugar over September 1, 2018 to July 7, 2019, down 11.8% year on year, SRA data show.

Of the total imported sugar, 100,000 mt will be allocated for industrial users for bottler’s grade refined sugar, while the other 150,000 mt will be imported by end-users and sugar producers for standard grade refined sugar.

This was in line with market expectations, as the total licenses issued for last year stood at close to 300,000 mt.

While demand has picked up in the Philippines, broader trading remained tepid. Several trading houses withdrew offers, with firmer margins to sell to the Philippines.

“Many traders are not selling on the intertrade as they would rather secure destination business,” a market source said. “Besides that, values in the intertrade market have not been doing well.”

Traders remained bearish on the Thai refined sugar market, expecting prices to continue to soften once the Philippines demand has been fulfilled.

“Philippines buyers are looking for [refined sugar] cargoes between September and October so this would just push up prices in the short-term,” a Hong Kong-based trader said.

Source: Platts