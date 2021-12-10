Philippines believed to pass in 300,000 tonnes wheat tender- traders

A group of importers in the Philippines is believed to have rejected all offers and made no purchase in a tender for up to 300,000 tonnes of wheat and 125,000 tonnes of animal feed barley which closed on Thursday, European traders said in initial assessments of the result.

Prices were regarded as too high.

The tender sought some five wheat consignments of up to 60,000 tonnes and five barley consignments of up to 25,000 tonnes sourced from Australia, the United States, Black Sea region, European Union or Canada.

Arrival was sought in 2022 around Feb. 25, March 25, April 25, May 25 and June 25.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Michael Hogan)