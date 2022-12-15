Philippines bought about 110,000 tonnes Australian feed wheat – traders

An importer group in the Philippines is believed to have bought around 119,000 tonnes of animal feed wheat expected to be sourced from Australia in an international tender which closed late last week, European traders said on Tuesday.

It was bought in two 55,000 consignments for shipment in March and April 2023.

It was purchased at between $330 to $335 a tonne c&f. Seller was believed to be trading house CBH.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Michael Hogan)