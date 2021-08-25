Philippines importers tender for 168,000 tonnes feed wheat, traders say

Importers in the Philippines are tendering to purchase an estimated 168,000 tonnes of animal feed wheat, European traders said on Wednesday.

The deadline for price submissions is Thursday, Aug. 26.

The wheat was sought for shipment in September and October in three consignments of 56,000 tonnes from differing origins.

The first consignment was sought for shipment from the European Union/Black Sea region between Sept. 17 and Oct. 7 or between Oct. 2-22 if supplied from Australia.

The second consignment was sought for shipment from the European Union/Black Sea region between Oct. 1-21 or Oct. 16 and Nov. 5 from Australia.

The third consignment was sought for shipment from the European Union/Black Sea region between Oct. 14 and Nov. 3 or between Oct. 29 and Nov. 18 if sourced from Australia.

Importers in the Philippines bought a total of around 165,000 tonnes of Australian animal feed wheat and Australian feed barley in a tender last week, traders said on Friday.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Michael Hogan; Editing by Edmund Blair)