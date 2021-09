An importer group in the Philippines is believed to have bought an estimated 112,000 tonnes of animal feed wheat in a tender which closed on Wednesday, European traders said.

Two 56,000 tonne consignments for shipment in December 2021 and January 2022 were bought in the low $350s a tonne c&f, they said.

An Australian trading house was said to be the seller.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Michael Hogan)