Philippines set to commission first LNG terminal by April: energy secretary

Philippines will start commissioning the country’s first LNG terminal by April, Secretary of Energy Raphael P.M. Lotilla told S&P Global Commodity Insights on March 4 during a visit to Tokyo.

This is scheduled for testing and commissioning by April,” Lotilla said the on the sidelines of the first Asia Zero Emission Community or AZEC ministerial meeting.

“This is important for the Philippines because the only producing natural gas field in the Philippines is on the decline. Therefore there are some uncertainties in the volumes,” Lotilla said.

The commissioning of the Southeast Asian nation’s first LNG terminal comes when production at Malampaya, the country’s primary gas field, has been declining, making the development of the country’s LNG infrastructure more critical.

Asked about the start of LNG imports, Lotilla said: “The hope is that by June the first plant we are talking about will be online.”

Linseed Field Corp. is expected to complete its first integrated LNG import terminal in Barangay Ilijan in Batangas City, with its commissioning scheduled in March and commercial operations in April, the country’s Department of Energy has said previously.

Source: Platts