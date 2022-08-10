Philippines tenders for 120,000 T wheat, 120,000 T barley -traders

Recent News

  

Importers in the Philippines are tendering to purchase a total of around 120,000 tonnes of wheat and about 120,000 tonnes of animal feed barley, European traders said on Tuesday.

The deadline for submissions of price offers in the tender is Wednesday, Aug. 10.

The tender seeks a series of consignments for shipment between October 2022 and January 2023.

The group had rejected all offers and made no purchase in a tender for wheat and barley last week. GRA/TEND
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Michael Hogan)

