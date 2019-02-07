Philly Shipyard ASA: Losses Mount in 2018

# As of 31 December 2018, the two-containership order for Matson is approximately 95% complete

# On 31 October 2018, Philly Shipyard delivered the first vessel (Hull 029) in the two-containership order for Matson

# Philly Shipyard continued to idle certain operations and impose layoffs due to the lack of new orders after the Matson project

# Fourth quarter and full year 2018 operating revenues and other income of USD 19.4 million and USD 129.2 million, respectively, compared to USD 198.7 million and USD 614.6 million in the same periods in 2017

# Fourth quarter and full year 2018 EBITDA of negative USD 3.4 million and negative USD 33.4 million, respectively, compared to USD 39.3 million and USD 105.1 million in the same periods in 2017

# Fourth quarter and full year 2018 net loss of USD 9.0 million and USD 45.4 million, respectively, compared to net income of USD 30.7 million and USD 67.2 million in the same periods in 2017

# Total cash and cash equivalents of USD 49.6 million at 31 December 2018, excluding USD 44.6 million of restricted cash for securing a loan and a guarantee holdback

# Order backlog of USD 17.4 million on 31 December 2018 Operations and Shipping Investments

Vessel Construction

At the end of the fourth quarter of 2018, Philly Shipyard was building the second of two containerships for Matson (Hulls 029-030). Hull 029 (named Daniel K. Inouye) was delivered to Matson on 31 October 2018. This vessel is the largest containership ever built in the United States. Hull 030 was launched on 13 November 2018. The planned delivery date for Hull 030 remains Q1 2019.

While Philly Shipyard continues to actively seek new orders and the capital necessary to build vessels after Hull 030, it continues to adjust its operations and workforce in line with its current order backlog. These adjustments include idling additional parts of its facilities and laying off more of its employees. Currently, the only shipbuilding activity is in one of the two graving docks at the shipyard; all other production facilities are idle. Today, Philly Shipyard’s workforce (including direct employees and subcontracted personnel) totals slightly more than 400 people, down from approximately 1,200 people at the beginning of 2018.

Shipping Investments

Philly Tankers, a Jones Act shipping company that is majority-owned by Philly Shipyard, is proceeding with an orderly liquidation process for the purpose of distributing its available cash balances to its shareholders. Philly Shipyard expects these liquidating distributions will total approximately USD 83.1 million (including Philly Shipyard’s share of USD 44.6 million) and will be made in Q1 2019. To date, the dividends paid by Philly Tankers to its shareholders total USD 78.1 million (including Philly Shipyard’s share of USD 41.9 million).

Health, Safety, Security and Environment (HSSE)

Philly Shipyard’s 12-month trailing average for its Lost Time Incident Frequency Rate (LTIFR), as defined by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), at the end of Q4 2018 was 0.23 compared to 0.98 at the end of Q4 2017. Philly Shipyard’s 12-month trailing average for its other Recordable Incident Frequency Rate, based on recordable incidents (other than lost time incidents) per 200,000 hours, at the end of Q4 2018 was 3.63 compared to 4.43 at the end of Q4 2017. Philly Shipyard continues to work proactively to further improve safety and reduce the number of incidents at the shipyard.

Financial Information

Fourth Quarter 2018 Results

Operating revenues and other income for the fourth quarter of 2018 were USD 19.4 million compared to operating revenues and other income of USD 198.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2017. Q4 2018 operating revenues and other income were driven by the continued progress on the Matson vessels (Hulls 029-030), whereas Q4 2017 operating revenues and other income were driven mainly by the delivery by Philly Shipyard of Hull 028 to Kinder Morgan and the related sale by Philly Tankers of its Hull 028 shipping assets to Kinder Morgan (profit and deferred gain from equity-accounted investments), as well as continued progress on the

Matson vessels (Hulls 029-030).

Net loss for Q4 2018 was USD 9.0 million compared to net income of USD 30.7 million for Q4 2017. The net loss for Q4 2018 was driven by USD 5.3 million of under-recovered overhead costs (i.e., overhead costs incurred and not allocated to projects), as well as an impairment of USD 3.5 million of deferred tax asset since Philly Shipyard did not have an order backlog after delivery of Hull 030 at year-end 2018.

As previously disclosed, under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), 100% of the revenue, cost and profit on each of the Philly Tankers vessels (i.e., Hulls 025-028) was deferred, and the deferred amounts for each of these vessels were recognized at delivery, as if Philly Shipyard was originally building these vessels for its own account. This accounting treatment was required for the Philly Tankers vessels because there were no external customers at the time these contracts were signed and shipbuilding activities commenced.

In particular, Philly Shipyard believes presenting Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors as it provides another measure of Philly Shipyard’s profitability from its operations, as if Philly Shipyard never had any shipping investments, and more closely represents earnings from shipbuilding activities.

EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2018 was negative USD 3.4 million compared to EBITDA of USD 39.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. The decrease in EBITDA was mainly driven by the significant under-recovered overhead costs (i.e., overhead costs incurred and not allocated to projects) and impairment charge described above, as well as a breakeven margin recognized in Q4 2018 on the Matson project compared to the significantly higher margin recognized in Q4 2017 on the Philly Tankers project. In addition, in Q4 2017, Philly Shipyard delivered Hull 028 to Kinder Morgan and, as a result, recognized 100% of the profit from the sale by Philly Shipyard of Hull 028 along with 53.7% of the profit and deferred gain from the related sale by Philly Tankers of its Hull 028 shipping assets. Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2018 was negative USD 3.6 million compared to Adjusted EBITDA of USD 10.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. The decrease in Adjusted EBITDA was driven primarily by the significant under-recovered overhead costs (i.e., overhead costs incurred and not allocated to projects) and impairment charge described above, as well as the lower project margin described above.

Net financial items in Q4 2018 was USD 0 compared to expense of USD 0.4 million in Q4 2017.

Full Year 2018 Results

Operating revenues and other income in 2018 ended at USD 129.2 million compared to operating revenues and other income of USD 614.6 million in 2017. Operating revenues and other income in 2018 were primarily driven by the continued progress on the Matson vessels (Hulls 029-030), whereas operating revenues and other income in 2017 were primarily driven by the delivery by Philly Shipyard of Hull 026, Hull 027 and Hull 028 to Kinder Morgan and the related sale by Philly Tankers of its Hull 026, Hull 027 and Hull 028 shipping assets to Kinder Morgan (profit and deferred gain from equity-accounted investments), as well as continued progress on the Matson vessels (Hulls 029-030).

The operating revenues in 2018 were impacted by the implementation of the new IFRS 15 standard (IFRS 15). This had an impact on the timing of revenue recognition by increasing accumulated revenues recognized at 31 December 2017 from Hulls 029 and 030 by USD 38.4 million, with a corresponding decrease in future revenue to be recorded from 1 January 2018. As such, there is a USD 38.4 million difference between accumulated revenue from the 1 January 2018 effective date of IFRS 15 and 31 December 2017 as presented in the annual report for 2017. See notes 4 and 11 for further details.

Net loss in 2018 was USD 45.4 million, compared to net income of 67.2 million in 2017. The net loss in 2018 was driven by a loss of USD 11.1 million recognized in 2018 on the Matson project (compared to a forecasted breakeven project margin in 2017), under-recovered overhead costs (i.e., overhead costs incurred and not allocated to projects) of USD 9.4 million (USD 0 in 2017), an impairment charge of USD 17.6 million due to the write-off of the full amount of the work-in-process assets pertaining to two containerships (Hulls 031-032) in connection with cancellation of the CV3700 project, as well as an impairment of USD 3.5 million of deferred tax asset since Philly Shipyard did not have an order backlog after delivery of Hull 030 at year-end 2018.

EBITDA for 2018 was negative USD 33.4 million compared to EBITDA of USD 105.1 million in 2017. Adjusted EBITDA in 2018 totaled negative USD 32.9 million compared to Adjusted EBITDA of USD 41.5 million in 2017.

Statement of Financial Position

Total assets were USD 190.0 million at 31 December 2018 compared to USD 253.0 million at 31 December 2017.

Total interest-bearing debt was USD 59.6 million at 31 December 2018 compared to USD 59.6 million at 31 December 2017.

Cash and cash equivalents (excluding restricted cash) were USD 49.6 million at 31 December 2018 compared to USD 110.1 million at 31 December 2017. The decrease of USD 60.5 million was primarily due to operating activities and USD 26.5 million of additional restricted cash deposited into an escrow account to secure the Welcome Fund loan. This deposit was funded out of the dividends previously paid by Philly Tankers to Philly Shipyard described above in the Shipping Investments section and was required by the Welcome Fund lender in connection with the liquidation of Philly Tankers. As of 31 December 2018, restricted cash consisted of USD 44.6 million, of which USD 39.7 million is related to the Welcome Fund loan, which is expected to be used for

repayment of the Welcome Fund loan at its maturity in 2020, and USD 4.9 million is related to a guarantee holdback for Hull 029. For further details on the Welcome Fund loan, see note 8.

Work-in-process was USD 0 at 31 December 2018 compared to USD 13.4 million at 31 December 2017. As previously disclosed in the Company’s Q3 2018 report, the project to build up to four containerships (CV3700 vessels) for delivery to TOTE Maritime was cancelled and, in connection therewith, the full amount of the workin-process assets pertaining to the first two CV3700 vessels (Hulls 031-032), totaling USD 17.6 million, was written off. USD 17.3 million of this impairment charge was taken in Q3 2018 and the remaining USD 0.3 million of this impairment charge was taken in Q4 2018.

Total equity decreased to USD 110.2 million at 31 December 2018 from USD 155.6 million at 31 December 2017 due to the net loss of USD 45.4 million.

Financing

The Company has a secured five-year term loan for up to USD 60.0 million from PIDC Regional Center, LP XXXI through the Welcome Fund loan program. The loan matures in March 2020. The entire USD 60.0 million amount was drawn under this facility as of 31 December 2018.

The Company also has an unsecured three-year revolving credit facility for up to USD 10.0 million from TD Bank, N.A. The facility terminates in April 2019. USD 0.7 million of this facility was utilized as of 31 December 2018 for the issuance of letters of credit.

Shareholder Distributions

Due to the current main focus on securing new orders beyond Hull 030, the PHLY Board has decided not to pay

any further ordinary or extraordinary dividends at this time. The PHLY Board will revisit the Company’s dividend

policy and dividend plan when it has more clarity about the Company’s new order situation and related capital

requirements.

Outlook

Shipbuilding

As of 31 December 2018, Philly Shipyard had an order backlog of USD 17.4 million. This backlog represents a contractual obligation to deliver the second of two container vessels for Matson (Hull 030). Philly Shipyard is scheduled to deliver Hull 030 to Matson during the first quarter of 2019. The key focus area for Philly Shipyard’s operations continues to be the completion and delivery of Hull 030.

As of today, Hull 030 is the last vessel in PSI’s order book. Securing contracts for new vessels is the key to unlocking Philly Shipyard’s potential for sustained operations and profitability. Due to the under-recovery of overhead costs (i.e., overhead costs incurred and not allocated to projects), Philly Shipyard expects it will suffer significant losses in 2019, even if the shipyard receives orders for new vessels.

In the near term, Philly Shipyard’s main focus is the pursuit of the opportunity to build National Security MultiMission Vessels (NSMV). The NSMV program seeks to replace up to five of the U.S. state maritime academy training ships. The U.S. Maritime Administration (MARAD) released a request for proposal (RFP) for a vessel construction manager (VCM) for the NSMV program. The VCM contract is expected to be awarded early this year. The VCM will then enter into a contract with a U.S. shipyard to build the vessels. The shipyard contract is expected to be awarded within Q2 2019. MARAD has received USD 300 million in federal funding for the first vessel. Delivery of the first vessel is targeted for the end of Q4 2021.

In addition, Philly Shipyard is in discussions related to several other potential new construction projects for U.S.-built vessels. Philly Shipyard is expanding its search for new opportunities throughout the marine industry. Philly Shipyard is also exploring potential partnerships that can create a stronger entity to secure new work into the shipyard and create value for the Company and its shareholders.

Additionally, Philly Shipyard is aggressively pursuing several possibilities for short-term work to have some

activity in the shipyard in 2019 before a production start of a new shipbuilding project. In particular, Philly

Shipyard is pursuing opportunities for steel work and repair jobs to utilize idle capacity in its fabrication shops

and dry-docks.

Since it began operations, Philly Shipyard has focused exclusively on construction of merchant vessels for the domestic Jones Act market. In the past 15 years, PSI has delivered five containerships, two aframax crude tankers and 22 product tankers. Until now, these projects have consumed PSI’s capacity. The Jones Act fleet of dry cargo and petroleum tankers has been recapitalized over the last decade and there are few, if any, immediate opportunities for PSI to build these same types of vessels. In the next 5-10 years, Philly Shipyard believes there are many prospects within specialty and high-end segments of the Jones Act market and replacement needs remain for segments of the aging Jones Act fleet. However, it is anticipated the market opportunities for large Jones Act ocean-going vessels in this time frame will be cyclical and will not produce a steady and predictable stream of work.

In contrast, the outlook for the next 5-10 years in the government sector is very promising. Given these market conditions, following PSI’s last commercial product tanker order in 2015, the Company began to plan combining government and commercial work in order to best achieve continuous shipbuilding activities. In order to successfully execute this plan, Philly Shipyard has already taken substantial steps to build-up its government contracting resources and systems and ensure it is prepared to handle government work. Among other endeavors, Philly Shipyard has gained valuable experience with the significant investment made over the past several years in connection with the government-funded industry study and bid preparation for the U.S. Coast Guard’s next generation Heavy Polar Icebreaker (now known as Polar Security Cutter) program.

Although the Company faces many challenges and risks, due to its strong cash position, Philly Shipyard believes it is well-positioned to capitalize on any newbuild opportunities in the commercial and government segments that create value for its shareholders. Philly Shipyard remains committed to building the most cost-efficient and environmentally friendly vessels in the Jones Act market and believes that it will be the supplier of choice when these vessels are ordered. Additionally, Philly Shipyard intends to offer the government a new high quality, costeffective solution to meet their ship program needs.

Shipping

As part of the process of liquidating Philly Tankers described above, Philly Shipyard expects to receive its liquidating distribution from Philly Tankers in Q1 2019. Going forward, in line with its business strategy, Philly Shipyard will continue to evaluate opportunities to participate in the post-delivery economics of the ships that it constructs.

Source: Philly Shipyard ASA