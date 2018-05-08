Philly Shipyard Continues To Actively Seek The New Orders, as It Idles Parts of Its Facilities

At the end of the first quarter of 2018, Philly Shipyard was building two containerships under contract with Matson (Hulls 029-030). During Q1 2018, Hull 029 was successfully launched from the building dock and the first block of Hull 030 was placed in the building dock. The planned delivery dates for Hulls 029 and 030 are Q3 2018 and Q1 2019, respectively.

In addition, during Q1 2018, the project to build up to four additional state-of-the-art, cost-effective and environment-friendly vessels for the Hawai’i containership trade was placed on hold and the Letter of Intent between Philly Shipyard and TOTE for the construction and sale of these vessels expired in accordance with its terms.

While Philly Shipyard continues to actively seek the new orders and capital necessary to build vessels after Hull 030, it has begun to adjust its operations and workforce in line with its current order backlog. These adjustments include idling parts of its facilities and laying off some of its employees. During Q1 2018, Philly Shipyard laid off approximately 10% of its employees.

Shipping Investments

Philly Tankers has successfully divested all of its shipping assets and has initiated an orderly liquidation process for the purpose of distributing its available cash balances to shareholders in 2018. To date, the dividends paid by Philly Tankers to its shareholders total USD 78.1 million (including USD 1.4 million in Q1 2018), and Philly Shipyard’s share of those dividends totals USD 41.9 million. Philly Tankers has announced that it will not make any further dividend payments before liquidation other than any dividends necessary to cover U.S. tax withholding payments on behalf of its non-U.S. shareholders due at an earlier time. In this announcement, Philly Tankers stated its belief that this is the most cost-efficient and tax-efficient manner to distribute its capital to its shareholders

Health, Safety, Security and Environment (HSSE)

Philly Shipyard’s 12-month trailing average for its Lost Time Incident Frequency Rate (LTIFR), as defined by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), at the end of Q1 2018 was 0.82 compared to 1.15 at the end of Q1 2017. Philly Shipyard’s 12-month trailing average for its other Recordable Incident Frequency Rate, based on recordable incidents (other than lost time incidents) per 200,000 hours, at the end of Q1 2018 was 4.19 compared to 3.99 at the end of Q1 2017. Philly Shipyard continues to work proactively to further improve safety and reduce the number of incidents at the shipyard.

