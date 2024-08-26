Phoenix completes uwild on thunderhawk platform

Phoenix Divers recently completed an Underwater Inspection in lieu of Drydocking (UWILD) for Talos Energy on the Thunderhawk platform at MC-736-A in the Gulf of Mexico.

Using a deep air package and a dive crew consisting of 6 divers, 6 tenders, and 1 supervisor, Phoenix worked 16-hour days diving nonstop for 36 days and completed 164 dives (155 Sur/D O2 dives and 8 No/D). Completed tasks included Magnetic Particle Inspection (MPI) of 119 welds, Close Visual Inspection (CVI) of 300 welds, and General Visual Inspection (GVI) of 200 welds.

Commenting on the project, Jon Regh, Houston Area Manager stated, “We are pleased to have completed another successful project for long-term client Talos Energy. We have worked extensively on offshore oil and gas facilities all over the Gulf of Mexico for over two decades, and Nondestructive Testing (NDT) is a core capability that Phoenix offers our clients to help maintain the quality of their assets.”

Source: Phoenix