Phoenix Divers Aid Tanker With Propeller Damage At Port In Corpus Christi, TX

Phoenix International Holdings, Inc.’s (Phoenix) commercial ship husbandry division recently responded to a call from a 330-meter tanker that suffered major propeller damage in Corpus Christi, TX in 60ft of water. Upon mobilizing a fly away dive spread and dive team, the PM Errol Gritten performed the complex mathematics involved in calculating the mass loss of the damage to restore hydrodynamic balance. Phoenix divers then worked over 8 days cropping the blades and balancing the propeller in extremely poor visibility with lots of nearby vessel traffic.

After completion, the vessel was cleared by the U.S. Coast Guard and departed port, while the cropped sections of the propeller were returned to the client so a permanent repair could be made in dry dock.

Commenting on the project, David Lamon, Area Manager for Davie, FL stated, “Phoenix offers a full range of capabilities and equipment to provide quality, class approved repairs to commercial ships.” He continued, “Our teams of highly qualified and experienced personnel are able to provide services 24/7 to aid our clients in avoiding critical downtime.”

Phoenix is an employee-owned, ISO 9001-2015 Management System certified marine services contractor providing manned and unmanned underwater solutions, design engineering, and project management services to a diverse set of clients worldwide. Expertise is available from seven regional offices in the areas of wet and dry hyperbaric welding, Nondestructive Testing, (NDT), subsea engineering, conventional and atmospheric diving, Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV) and ROV operations. Company capabilities are directed to underwater inspection, maintenance, and repair; deep ocean survey, search and recovery operations; submarine rescue; construction; subsea tieback; plug and abandonment; subsea mining; archaeological; and documentary projects.

Source: Phoenix