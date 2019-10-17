P&I Clubs Likely To Take Their Cue From The First Renewal Announcements

In the financial year ending February 2019, the average combined ratio for the IG clubs was 110%, indicating a substantial underwriting loss. The IG as a whole recorded a loss before tax well over $200 million. However, capital at most of the IG clubs still exceeds the ‘AAA’ benchmark in S&P Global Ratings’ capital model.

During October, the IG clubs–mutual associations that provide protection and indemnity insurance to 90% of the shipping industry–traditionally announce the level of general (premium) increase that members can expect to be quoted to renew their policies. Most are likely to recommend a general increase for the February 2020 renewal to their boards.

Historically, most clubs have recorded an increase just below the level announced in the previous October, at the beginning of their renewal season. The renewal announcements therefore provide a solid indication of whether a club’s renewing premium will rise or fall in the next year.

We understand that a significant proportion of club managers feel rates are too low and would be uncomfortable allowing underwriting results to drift further into the red. However, the managers’ recommendation is only one of the elements that affect negotiations between the clubs and the shipowners that own them.

Members and brokers may expect that the clubs’ capital surplus will enable them to offer another year of zero general increases. In our opinion, the odds are against it unless a series of early announcements from clubs offering zero general increases forces a rethink at the other clubs. None of the clubs wants to be an outlier.

FY2019 Proved Sobering For Most IG Clubs

The 2018 and 2019 policy years provide an excellent example of why the P&I sector has always been more volatile than most other non-life insurance lines. IG clubs benefit from a reinsurance agreement known as the pool. It shares large claims across all 13 clubs before accessing external reinsurers. After several years of relatively benign claim experiences, pool claims costs rose significantly over the past two policy years. As a result, combined ratios for all clubs were higher, regardless of whether or not they had contributed pool claims.

At the same time, volatility in the financial markets meant that many clubs could not offset these losses through investment gains and only a third of the clubs were able to record a profit before tax. Despite this, we have not seen a significant shift in the club’s capital adequacy, as measured by our risk model. Indeed, only one of the IG clubs we rate is not forecast to hold capital adequacy above our ‘AAA’ benchmark at the next year-end.

Looking forward, we do not expect market conditions to improve significantly. Although it is still early in the 2019 policy year, the clubs are already recording differing fortunes and the second half of the year often sees more claims. Therefore, conditions look likely to remain tough. Investment returns have so far been strong, but financial markets remain jittery. We do not expect managers to be able to rely on investment gains offsetting underwriting losses.

The 2020 Renewal Will Prove Tough For Buyers

We expect that the 2020 renewal will see over half of the clubs asking for a general increase of some sort. We do not expect any of the clubs to ask for more than 10%. This is marked contrast to the past three years, in which only one club has asked for any sort of an increase, and that was for a relatively modest 5% (see chart 1). The larger clubs, and those that have a significant excess of capital at the ‘AAA’ level, are most likely to announce a zero general increase.

Chart 1

As buyers have no doubt noted, the October general increase announcements have become something of a public relations exercise. The announcement acts as a starting point for negotiations and members’ claim records play a more important role in their final renewal quote. In this context, few clubs will wish to announce a significant general increase after a series of clubs have announced a zero or small increase.

Clubs Have Become Less Comfortable With High Combined Ratios

Many clubs now state their combined ratio targets in their risk appetite statements. In most cases, targets are on a three- or five-year rolling basis and set at 100%, or just above. The clubs’ focus on recording combined ratios of 100%-105% supports their push to increase rates.

Under their current business model, most clubs calculate that an underwriting result that is close to breakeven, combined with a reasonable investment return, will normally allow them to record a solid, but unspectacular profit. If the claims experience is lower than expected and a club records a strong underwriting profit, it will return excess profits to members via distributions or by reducing premium.

Following this model requires premium to respond to claims inflation; by contrast, in the more-traditional model, clubs could choose to shield members from increased premium by allowing rates to fall behind technical pricing. In our view, three years of zero general increases have meant that many club’s pricing now falls some way short of the rates needed to maintain underwriting balance in a heavier-than-expected pool year.

Members Cannot Rely On A Return Of Premium

Over the past four years, returns of premium have become increasingly commonplace. Although the amounts are generally modest, members have welcomed them. In many cases, clubs have returned premium after building up significant capital buffers.

As better risk management practices have spread across the sector, most clubs feel it is inappropriate to use their excess capital to take on more underwriting risk or to make more-adventurous investments. We consider that this is a lesson the sector learned after the 2008 financial crisis–clubs typically take capital management, risk/reward decisions, and the definition of their risk appetites much more seriously.

We expect the number of returns to fall in the next couple of years. The volatility of the two most-recent policy years has depleted free reserves in the IG as a whole. Even though the sector remains very well capitalized, we anticipate that club managers will guard against setting an expectation that they will always make returns.

None of the IG clubs has made an unbudgeted call since the 2010 policy year. This is a mechanism of last resort, allowing a club that faces a significant loss to ask its members to pay a supplementary premium. We do not expect any club to make such a call in the next two to three years. Given the rarity of unbudgeted calls in recent years, such a call would lead to negative publicity and cause us to review our assessment of the competitive position of the club that made it.

Revision Of Our Insurance Methodology Had Little Impact

Between July and September 2019, we rolled out our revised insurance criteria across our rated P&I clubs (see “Insurers Rating Methodology,” July 1, 2019). The only rating action prompted by the change in our criteria was the revision of our outlook on The London Steam-Ship Owners’ Mutual Insurance Assoc. Ltd. (the London Club) to negative from stable. Although we revised our outlook on The Japan Ship Owners’ Mutual Protection & Indemnity Association (the Japan Club) to positive from stable during the same period, this action was prompted by organic developments within the club, rather than our criteria change.

The table below lists the key rating scores for the 13 IG clubs under our revised and former criteria.

Table 1

Rating Subscores Under Old And Revised Insurance Criteria Club Rating Anchor Business Risk Profile Financial Risk Profile Capital And Earnings Risk Exposure Risk Position Financial Structure Financial Flexibiltiy New Old Revised Former Revised Former Revised Former Revised Former Revised Former Revised Former Gard A+ A+ A+ A+ Strong Strong Very strong Extremely strong Very strong Extremely strong Moderately low Intermediate Neutral Strong Britannia A A A A Strong Strong Very strong Very strong Excellent Very strong Moderately high Intermediate Neutral Strong UK Club A A A A Strong Strong Strong Very strong Very strong Very strong Moderately high Intermediate Neutral Strong North of England A A A A Strong Strong Strong Very strong Very strong Very strong Moderately high Intermediate Neutral Strong Steamship Mutual A A A A Strong Strong Strong Strong Very strong Very strong Moderately high Moderate Neutral Adequate Standard Club A A A A Strong Strong Strong Strong Very strong Very strong Moderately high Moderate Neutral Strong Shipowners’ Mutual A A A A Strong Strong Strong Strong Very strong Very strong Moderately high Moderate Neutral Adequate Skuld A A A A Strong Strong Strong Strong Strong Strong Moderately low Intermediate Neutral Neutral West of England A- A- A- A- Satisf. Satisf. Strong Strong Very strong Very strong Moderately high Moderate Neutral Adequate Swedish Club A- A- A- A- Satisf. Satisf. Strong Moderately strong Very strong Strong Moderately high Moderate Neutral Adequate Japan Club BBB+/ Positive BBB+/ Stable BBB+ BBB+ Satisf. Satisf. Strong Upper adequate Very strong Moderately strong Moderately high Moderate Neutral Adequate London Club BBB/ Negative BBB/ Stable BBB BBB Fair Fair Satisf. Upper adequate Strong Moderately strong Moderately high Moderate Neutral Adequate American Club BBB- BBB- BB+ BBB- Satisf. Satisf. Marginal Less than adequate Fair Upper adequate Moderately high Moderate Neutral Less than adequate

Revising our criteria did not affect our assessment of the operating environment for the global marine sector (the Insurance Industry Country Risk Assessment) or the clubs’ relative business risk positions.

However, the revised criteria gives greater weight to the volatility of operating results within the sector. Therefore, we assess more clubs as having moderately high risk exposure than were previously assessed as having a moderate risk position under our former criteria (these scores are roughly equivalent). Under the revised criteria, we classify only the most stable and widely capitalized clubs as having moderately low risk exposure (roughly equivalent to intermediate under our former criteria).

Conversely, our assessment of capital strength under our revised criteria favors the smaller clubs. Although our capital model has not changed, we did alter the way we derive the overall capital and earnings score from the model output to give more flexibility for both positive and negative qualitative adjustments. Because the capital model assumes a greater degree of diversification, and the clubs only have exposure to the marine segment, we continue to haircut the capital model output for all but the most strongly capitalized of them.

Under the former criteria, we increased the haircut on smaller companies. Our methodology now gives less weight to scale alone, a change that benefits the Japan Club and Sveriges Angfartygs Assurans Forening (the Swedish Club). As a result, the Swedish Club now sits more comfortably within the ‘A-‘ rating. Previously, we adjusted our rating on it by one notch after our holistic review.

Under both our old and new criteria frameworks, the basis for our rating is the anchor, which we reach by combining our business risk profile and financial risk profile scores. The anchor grid under the revised criteria has become smaller and includes more dual outcome cells than before; this gives the committee greater flexibility by allowing it to determine the anchor. The grid is more exacting in terms of capital strength and has fewer assessment categories for the financial risk profile. This had a marginally negative impact on the ratings on the London Club and American Steamship Owners Mutual Protection and Indemnity Association, Inc. (the American Club), and was a factor in our revision of the outlook on the London Club. The rating on the American Club has been adjusted by one notch following our holistic review.

Under our former criteria, the clubs enjoyed a range of financial flexibility scores. Now, we rank them all as having neutral financial structures. This change has no impact on ratings; there was no uplift for strong financial flexibility under the former criteria, despite the clubs’ ability to raise capital through unbudgeted supplementary calls. That said, a committee may give credit for the club’s ability to make supplementary calls in determining the anchor. At present, our anchor for most clubs is the higher of the two options, in recognition of both their ability to make supplementary calls and their relative capital strength.

Outside of the criteria changes, over the course of the past year we have assigned ratings to many of the subsidiaries which U.K.-based clubs have set up in the EU. These will allow the clubs to continue writing EU business after a hard Brexit. In each case, they were set up for regulatory reasons and will write existing club business. Their ratings therefore mirror those on their parent clubs.

