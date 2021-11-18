PIL boosts Asia coverage with new China Straits Service (CSS)

In anticipation of growing trade flows within Asia, Pacific International Lines (PIL) is pleased to introduce a new weekly direct service connecting key ports in China, Singapore and West Malaysia. The new service, known as China Straits Service (CSS), will commence on 18 December 2021 from Qingdao. It will be served by a consortium of four vessels with an average capacity of 2800 TEUs, jointly deployed by PIL, Goldstar Lines (GSL) and Orient Overseas Container Line (OOCL).

Mr Tonnie Lim, Chief Trade Officer, PIL, said, “With growing signs of recovery in the global economy, we expect Asia to continue to play a pivotal role in international trade. The new China Straits Service, with its comprehensive coverage of China ports, Singapore and West Malaysia, is designed to support our customers in riding this positive growth trend in Asia. We are happy to expand our Asia coverage and offer this new service to our customers.”

The ports of call for the CSS service are:

Qingdao – Shanghai – Xiamen – Nansha – Singapore – Port Kelang – Penang – Port Kelang – Pasir Gudang – Nansha – Qingdao

Source: PIL