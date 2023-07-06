PIL commences revamped China Subcontinent Express service (CSE) with added coverage in China and Pakistan

In anticipation of growing trade flows between China, India and Pakistan, Pacific International Lines (PIL) is pleased to introduce a revamped weekly direct service connecting key ports in China, Singapore, the West Coast of India and Pakistan. Known as China-Subcontinent Express service (CSE), it is an enhancement of PIL’s existing South China India Express service (SIX).

CSE will commence on 17 July 2023 from Shanghai, and will be served by a consortium of six vessels of 3000-4200 TEUs each, jointly deployed by PIL, Regional Container Lines (RCL), China United Lines (CUL) and Evergreen Marine Corp (EMC). PIL will deploy two vessels on this service.

Mr Tonnie Lim, Chief Trade Officer, PIL, said: “Our existing SIX service was introduced in late 2021 to respond to the needs of our customers for more direct and efficient services. Today, apart from fast transit time, our customers also require more comprehensive coverage.

The revamped CSE is therefore designed to improve our connectivity from Central China to the India Sub-continent, with additional coverage from India’s West Coast and Pakistan to Singapore, our key transhipment hub in the region. With this enhancement, we will be able to facilitate stronger linkages to PIL’s broader network while boosting our customers’ access to more markets.”

The ports of call for the CSE service are:

Shanghai – Ningbo – Shekou – Singapore – Port Kelang (West Port) – Nhava Sheva – Mundra – Karachi – Port Kelang (West Port) – Singapore – Haiphong – Shanghai

Source: Pacific International Lines (PIL)