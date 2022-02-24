PIL enhances China to East Africa Service with two direct services – EAS and EA3

Pacific International Lines (PIL) is pleased to announce the launch of two weekly direct services which is an enhancement to its China to East Africa service. This will allow its customers to enjoy stable and faster transit times to East Africa.

The enhancement will see the current East Africa Service (EAS), which PIL operates independently, expanding into two service routes – with one serving Mombasa, called EAS, and the other serving Dar es Salaam, to be named as EA3.

Effective from early March, EAS and EA3 will be offered by a consortium of vessels with an average capacity of 2,200 TEUs, to be jointly deployed by PIL, Ocean Network Express (ONE), Gold Star Line (GSL) and Hapag-Lloyd AG (HLC).

Mr Tonnie Lim, Chief Trade Officer, PIL, said, “We at PIL pride ourselves for our good connection between Asia and Africa, and it has been 55 years since we started connecting China to East Africa. We are improving our popular East Africa Service in response to the needs of our customers for additional, direct and faster connections from key ports in Asia to Mombasa and Dar es Salaam. Looking ahead, we will continue to seek opportunities to expand our China and Africa services to better serve our customers.”

EAS will commence on 13 March 2022 from Qingdao, and EA3 will commence on 10 March 2022 from Shanghai.

The ports of call for the two new services are:

East Africa Service (EAS) Service Rotation:

Qingdao – Shanghai – Ningbo – Nansha – Singapore – Port Kelang – Mombasa – Port Kelang – Singapore – Nansha – Qingdao

New EAS

East Africa Service (EA3) Service Rotation:

Shanghai – Ningbo – Nansha – Singapore – Port Kelang – Dar es Salaam – Port Kelang – Singapore – Shanghai

EA3

Source: Pacific International Lines (PIL)