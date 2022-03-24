PIL enhances coverage of India’s East Coast with new China Vietnam India Service (CVI)

Pacific International Lines (PIL) is pleased to introduce a new weekly direct service connecting key ports in China, Vietnam, Singapore and India’s East Coast. The new service, known as China Vietnam India Service (CVI), will commence on 22 April 2022 from Ningbo, China. It will be served by a consortium of vessels with an average capacity of 2200 TEUs, jointly deployed by PIL, Regional Container Lines (RCL) and Interasia Lines (IAL).

This new service is part of PIL’s efforts to enhance its presence in India, and to offer a more comprehensive coverage for its customers by providing the additional connection between China, Vietnam, South East Asia and the East Coast of India.

Mr Tonnie Lim, Chief Trade Officer, PIL, said, “As a Singapore home grown shipping line, PIL’s strength lies in our connectivity within Asia, as well as between Asia and other key regions in the world. This new service to India’s East Coast reflects our confidence in the growth potential of India, and our commitment to continue to seek new opportunities to expand our network into India.”

The ports of call for the CVI service are:

Ningbo – Shanghai – Ho Chi Minh – Singapore – Chennai – Visakhapatnam – Port Kelang – Ho Chi Minh – Ningbo

Source: Pacific International Lines (PIL)