PIL expands Intra Asia coverage with new China Thailand Vietnam Service (CTV)

Pacific International Lines (PIL) is pleased to introduce a new weekly direct service connecting key ports in China, Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam. The new service, known as China Thailand Vietnam Service (CTV), will commence on 29 June 2022 from Tianjin Xingang, China. It will be served jointly by a consortium of vessels of average capacity of 2000 TEUs.

Mr Tonnie Lim, Chief Trade Officer, PIL, said, “Following our recent rebranding exercise, we are pleased to announce this series of new launch of PIL’s Intra Asia Services dedicated to expanding our network coverage within Asia. With the addition of this new CTV service, our coverage in Asia would have been significantly enhanced, enabling us to offer linkages from all the major ports in China, Korea to Southeast Asia, and then onto the rest of our global network. This is in line with PIL’s new tagline of “Driving Connectivity”, which demonstrates our commitment to delivering good connections and quality services to our customers worldwide.”

The ports of call for the CTV service are:

Xingang – Dalian – Incheon – Qingdao – Shanghai – Laem Chabang – Ho Chi Minh – Xingang

Source: Pacific International Lines (PIL)