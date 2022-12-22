PIL further enhances Gulf China Service (GCS)

To improve connectivity to key markets in the Middle East, Pacific International Lines (PIL) is pleased to announce the further enhancement of its Gulf China Service (GCS), with the addition of Hamad Port in Qatar to the existing calls to Jebel Ali in Dubai and Dammam in Saudi Arabia.

In addition, the enhanced service will call Singapore on the West bound route from China to Middle East. Currently, GCS calls Singapore on the East bound route from Middle East to China and then connects Middle East directly to China on the West bound route.

The further enhanced GCS service will commence on 9 January 2023 from Shanghai, served by the current consortium of seven (7) vessels with an upgraded average effective capacity of 4000 – 5200 TEUs.

Mr. Tonnie Lim, Chief Trade Officer, PIL, said, “We are enhancing our GCS service to broaden PIL’s presence in Middle East, and to capitalise on the growth potential of the Middle East region. This is part of PIL’s efforts to meet the needs of its customers worldwide for a more comprehensive coverage in Middle East.

We also aim to further strengthen our linkages from South East Asia. With this dedicated service, PIL continues to drive its global connectivity through the key Asian gateway of Singapore to our extensive network coverage of Middle East.”

The ports of call for the further enhanced GCS service are:

Shanghai – Ningbo- Nansha – Shekou – Singapore – Jebel Ali – Dammam – Hamad – Singapore – Shanghai

Source: PIL