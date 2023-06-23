PIL introduces new Korea China Straits Service (KCS)

Pacific International Lines (PIL) is pleased to introduce a new weekly direct service connecting key ports in South Korea, China, Malacca Straits and Vietnam. The new service, known as Korea China Straits Service (KCS), will commence on 6 July 2023 from Pusan, South Korea. It will be served by a consortium of vessels with an average capacity of 1,800~2,200 TEUs, jointly deployed by PIL and its partners.

Mr Surendran Mathilagath, Head of Intra-Asia Services, PIL, said, “The launch of this new KCS service is part of our ongoing efforts to better serve our customers with an enhanced coverage in Asia. The key feature of this new service is its extensive connections to nine key ports linking five countries in Asia. This comprehensive coverage on a single service enables us to deliver efficient transit times and offer attractive rates for the benefit of our customers. In addition, our customers in these five countries can enjoy stronger linkages to the rest of the world. This is in line with our commitment to drive connectivity and bring value-add to meet the needs of the market.”

The ports of call for the KCS service are:

Pusan – Kwangyang – Shanghai – Shekou – Singapore – Port Kelang (Westport) – Penang – Singapore – Ho Chi Minh (Cat Lai) – Nansha – Pusan

