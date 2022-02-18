PIL launches new service between China and Australia – Sino Australia Express (SAE)

Pacific International Lines (PIL) is pleased to introduce a new weekly express service connecting China and Australia. The new service, known as Sino Australia Express (SAE), will commence on 10 March 2022 from Qingdao.

SAE aims to augment PIL’s existing services connecting China with Australia, and is served by a consortium of six vessels with an average capacity of 3900 TEUs, jointly deployed by PIL, T.S. Lines, Yang Ming and Sea Lead Shipping.

Mr Tonnie Lim, Chief Trade Officer, PIL, said, “We are launching this new SAE service to meet increasing demand from our customers for a more direct and faster service between the key ports in China and three main cities of Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane in Australia. This reflects the ongoing healthy trade volume between China and Australia, and PIL is pleased to be able to support our customers in benefiting from this positive growth trend between the two countries.”

The ports of call for the new SAE service are:

Qingdao – Shanghai – Nansha – Shekou – Sydney – Melbourne – Brisbane – Qingdao

Source: Pacific International Lines (PIL)