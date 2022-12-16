PIL launches new South China Philippines (SCP) Service

With the aim of enhancing its Intra-Asia network, Pacific International Lines (PIL) is pleased to announce the launch of a new weekly direct service, South China Philippines (SCP) service, which connects ports in South China to the Philippines.

Commencing 3 January 2023, the SCP service will provide weekly sailings which offer a comprehensive coverage of the ports in South China – Xiamen, Nansha and Shekou, and link them to Manila and Cebu in the Philippines. SCP will be served jointly by a consortium of two (2) vessels of average capacity of 800 TEUs.

Mr Surendran Mathilagath, General Manager, Intra Asia Services, PIL, said, “We are pleased to introduce this new SCP service, as part of our commitment to our customers to continually seek better connections and deliver quality services. The Philippine economy is forecasted to do well over the next few years, driven by healthy post pandemic domestic demand. In addition, the implementation of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement is also expected to benefit China-Philippines trade. The introduction of this new SCP service is therefore timely and will meet growing demand from customers for stronger trade linkages between the two countries.”

The ports of call for the SCP service are:

Xiamen – Nansha – Shekou – Manila – Cebu – Xiamen

Currently, PIL has two weekly services from Singapore to the Philippines – the North Philippines Service (NPE) and the South Philippines Service (SPE), connecting Subic Bay, Manila North, Davao and General Santos in the Philippines to Singapore.

Source: PIL