PIL selects LR to support decarbonisation goals and drive fleet energy efficiency

Singapore shipping line, Pacific International Lines (PIL), has engaged Lloyd’s Register fleet optimisation experts, i4 Insight, to help it reduce emissions and maximise fleet performance with a four-year fleet wide agreement.

To deliver on its commitment to reduce emissions and improve fleet performance, PIL recently opened a ‘Centre for Maritime Efficiency (CME) which is powered by the i4 Platform and uses shoreside routing services as the technological backbone for achieving its goals.

LR Digital Solutions division CEO, Martin Taylor, said: “The CME relies on the i4 fleet optimization platform to better manage its fleet, to evaluate vessel performance, and ensure the shipping line is making the best decisions to maximise revenue potential. We are proud that PIL has selected us to help them digitalise and optimise its fleet and look forward to a long relationship over the coming years.”

“Our goal is to solve our customer’s challenges and support their objective to offer the most competitive service to their own customers. To create the best platform, we have focused on bringing together the most experienced, knowledgeable, and talented minds in the sector. Our solutions are developed by a team of maritime experts, technical innovators and problem solvers”, Taylor added.

PIL, ranked 12th among the world’s top container shipping lines, has 55 years of shipping experience and its mission is to “drive connectivity” by offering their customers and businesses a reliable, efficient, and innovative service. It recognises that investment and action for sustainability through digitalisation is critical for maintaining a strong competitive position.

PIL General Manager, Operations & Procurement, Abhishek Chawla, said; “As PIL continues to grow our container shipping business in key regions around the world, sustainability is also a key focus. Being a more operationally efficient shipping line would significantly help us to reduce our carbon footprint. With LR as one of our partners in the CME, we are aligned in our goal to leverage technology and digitalisation in our operations for enhanced operational effectiveness.”

Source: Lloyd’s Register