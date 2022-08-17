Pilbara Ports Authority: July 2022 shipping figures

Pilbara Ports Authority has delivered a total monthly throughput of 62.8 million tonnes (Mt) for July 2022.

This throughput was a seven per cent increase compared to July 2021.

The Port of Port Hedland achieved a monthly throughput of 47.4Mt, of which 46.7Mt was iron ore exports. This was a five per cent increase to total throughput compared to July 2021.

Imports through the Port of Port Hedland totalled 184,000 tonnes, an increase of two per cent compared to July 2021.

The Port of Dampier delivered a total throughput of 14.4Mt, an 11 per cent increase from July 2021.

Imports through the Port of Dampier totalled 93,000 tonnes, a decrease of 18 per cent from July 2021.

Source: Pilbara Ports Authority