Pilbara Ports Authority Says Ports Operations Back to Normal After Tropical Cyclone Passes

in Port News 28/01/2019

Tropical Cyclone Riley is well clear of the Pilbara coast and continues to move in a West-South Westerly direction.

Shipping operations at the Port of Dampier has resumed in a staged manner, with all inner anchorages opened at 7am this morning (28 January 2019).

Image credit: Pilbara Ports Authority

There were no impacts to shipping operations at the ports of Ashburton and Port Hedland.

This is the final update for this weather system.
Source: Pilbara Ports Authority

