Pilbara Ports Authority Says Ports Operations Back to Normal After Tropical Cyclone Passes

Tropical Cyclone Riley is well clear of the Pilbara coast and continues to move in a West-South Westerly direction.

Shipping operations at the Port of Dampier has resumed in a staged manner, with all inner anchorages opened at 7am this morning (28 January 2019).

There were no impacts to shipping operations at the ports of Ashburton and Port Hedland.

This is the final update for this weather system.

Source: Pilbara Ports Authority