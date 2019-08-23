PIL’s fleet attains Environmental Ship Index (ESI) certification

Pacific International Lines (PIL), Singapore’s leading containership operator, has successfully attained Environmental Ship Index(ESI) certification for its fleet comprising of half a million TEUs.

This is a major milestone for the Singaporean shipowner ahead of the transition towards the Global Sulphur Cap 2020 from 1 January next year.

ESI certification is an on-going initiative by the World Ports Sustainability Program (WPSP) and it is a voluntary program for ship owners to enroll their vessels – attesting that their vessels exceed the basic standard set by the International Maritime Organization (IMO).

To qualify for certification, vessels have to demonstrate that their emission level of Nitrogen Oxide (NOx) and Sulphur Oxide (SOx) and Carbon Oxide (CO2) is well below what is allowed by the IMO. This is a perfect indicator of the environmental performance of the ocean-going vessels and will encourage the adoption of green vessels. Many leading shipping lines have since participated in this program and this effort is well-recognised by many leading ports in the world including US, Europe and Asia.

The International Association for Ports and Harbours (IAPH) set up the WPSP in 2017, with the aim of enhancing and coordinating future sustainability efforts of ports worldwide as well as fostering international cooperation with partners in the supply chain.

Mr Teo Siong Seng, Executive Chairman and MD of PIL said: “Sustainability will remain a key part of how we conduct our business and we take protecting our maritime and port environment very seriously. We are doing this not just for ourselves but for the next generation who will be inheriting this earth from us. PIL is proud to be part of the program and we will continue to engage with business, governmental and societal stakeholders to create sustainable value-add to the local communities and beyond.”

Source: Pacific International Lines (PIL)