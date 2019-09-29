PIMCO Cyclical Outlook: Window of Weakness

PIMCO has published its 6-12 month outlook on the global economy and markets. In Cyclical Outlook: Window of Weakness, authors Joachim Fels, PIMCO Global Economic Advisor, and Andrew Balls, PIMCO Chief Investment Officer of Global Fixed Income, write:

In a nutshell, we concluded that the global economy is about to enter a low-growth “window of weakness,” which we expect to persist going into 2020 with heightened uncertainty about whether it is a window to recovery or recession. During this window, we think it prudent to focus on capital preservation, to be relatively light in taking top-down macro risk in portfolios, to be cautious on corporate credit and equities, to wait for more clarity, and to take advantage of opportunities as they present themselves.

Other key takeaways:

In our baseline forecast, the low-growth period of vulnerability over the next several quarters gives way to a moderate recovery in U.S. and global growth in the course of 2020.

However, our conviction in this baseline economic narrative is lower than usual, given the environment of elevated political uncertainty and fat left and right tail risks.

During this window of weakness, we think it prudent to focus on capital preservation, to be relatively light in taking top-down macro risk in portfolios, to be cautious on corporate credit and equities, to wait for more clarity, and to take advantage of opportunities as they present themselves.

Source: PIMCO