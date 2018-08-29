Pioneer Marine Inc’s Fleet Expansion and Dry Bulk Market Rebound Contributed Towards Net Income of $2.4 Million for the Jan.-June Period

Pioneer Marine Inc. and its subsidiaries a leading shipowner and global drybulk handysize transportation service provider announced its financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2018.

Financial Highlights:

– Net Income

$1.1 million or $0.04 per share for Q2 2018, increased by $3.0 million compared to a loss of $1.9 million for Q2 2017.

$2.4 million or $0.08 per share for the six months period of 2018, increased by $9.2 million compared to the same period in 2017 where a loss of $6.8 million was reported.

– Time Charter equivalent (TCE) revenue

$13.6 million for Q2 2018, increased by $2.5 million or 23% compared to Q2 2017.

$26.5 million for the six months in 2018, increased by $5.4 million or 25% compared to the same period in 2017.

– Adjusted EBITDA*

$5.8 million for Q2 2018, increased by $2.7 million compared to $3.1 million for Q2 2017

$10.4 million for the six months in 2018, increased by $6.1 million compared to the same period in 2017 where Adjusted EBITDA was $4.3 million.

Recent Events:

On June 13, 2018 the Company entered into a credit facility with ABN Amro Bank N.V. for an amount of $64.4 million, with significantly improved terms for the Company. The facility was used to partially finance the acquisition of the three second-hand vessels and to refinance one of the Company’s existing loan facilities.

On June 5, 2018 Pioneer took delivery of M/V Monterey Bay (a 36,887 dwt Korean bulk carrier) and on June 18, 2018 the M/V Alsea Bay (a 36,892 dwt Korean bulk carrier) was delivered to the Company.

On July 2, 2018 Pioneer took delivery of M/V Liberty Bay (a 36,892 DWT Korean bulk carrier) and increased the total fleet vessel to 19 bulkers, comprising of 17 Handysize vessels, one Handymax and one Supramax.

This delivery concluded the acquisitions of the three modern bulk carriers from Interorient Navigation Company Limited of Cyprus for a total purchase price of $39.0 million.

The Company repurchased 1,543,910 of its ordinary shares at a discount compared to its Net Asset Value ("NAV").

As of June 30, 2018, the Company had a total liquidity of $52.8 million inclusive of $13.7 million in restricted cash. The Company has no capital commitments.

*For reconciliation and definition of Adjusted EBITDA refer to “Summary of Operating Data (unaudited)” section within this press release.

Torben Janholt, Chief Executive Officer commented: “We are pleased with the development of Pioneer over the last six months. Good cooperation between our board, management and engaged employees have made our positive results possible. The Company reported net income of $ 2.4 million for the first half of 2018 as well as an increased EBITDA of $10.4 million. The acquisition of three modern second-hand vessels combined with new attractive finance for the Company is evidence for the positive momentum we are experiencing and an indicator of our Company’s potential.

“Now with a fleet of 19 efficient vessels and an increase in chartering activity Pioneer is more than ever ready to serve customers worldwide. In spite of looming trade wars the dry bulk market still experiences a reasonable balance between supply and demand and for the remainder of the year we look forward with optimism.”

Financial Review: Three months ended June 30, 2018

TCE revenue for the three-month period ended June 30, 2018 increased by $2.5 million, or 23%, to $13.6 million as compared to $11.1 million for the respective period of 2017. The increase is mainly attributable to the increase in the market rates for the second quarter of 2018, and partly due to the additions of the M/V Monterey and the M/V Alsea Bay. TCE rate for the second quarter of 2018 increased to $9,484 per day as compared to $8,009 per day for the second quarter of 2017, increased by 18%.

Adjusted EBITDA for the three-month period ended June 30, 2018 increased by $2.7 million compared to same period in previous year. The increase is mainly due to: i) $2.5 million increase in TCE revenue as described above, ii) the decrease of $0.2 million in Operating Expenses resulting from efficient cost control initiatives and iii) $0.2 decrease in General and Administrative expenses attributable to the efficiencies achieved, partially offset with the increase of $0.2 million in Other expenses, net.

One off items for the three month period ended June 30, 2018 include the $0.8 million loss on debt extinguishment resulting from the refinancing of one of the Company’s existing facilities, while one off items for the three months ended June 30, 2017 include the $0.1 million loss on vessel disposition resulting from the sale of M/V Azure Bay and the $1.0 million restructuring costs expensed in the same period.

After adjusting net income/loss for the one-off items occurred within the three months ended June 30, 2018 and 2017 respectively, the Adjusted Net Income was increased by $2.7 million for the second quarter of 2018 as compared to same period in previous year. The increase is attributable to the increased Adjusted EBITDA of $2.7 million as described above, the decrease of $0.1 million in depreciation expense, drydock cost and taxes, net partially offset with the increase of $0.1 million in Interest expense and interest income, net resulting from the increased floating rates.

Financial Review: Six months ended June 30, 2018

TCE revenue for the six-month period ended June 30, 2018 increased by $5.4 million, or 25%, to $26.5 million as compared to $21.1 million for the respective period of 2017. The increase is mainly attributable to the increase in the market rates during 2018, and partly due to the additions of the M/V Monterey and the M/V Alsea Bay. TCE rate for the first half of 2018 increased to $9,240 per day as compared to $7,495 per day for the second quarter of 2017, increased by 23%.

Adjusted EBITDA for the six-month period ended June 30, 2018 increased by $6.1 million compared to same period in previous year. The increase is mainly due to: i) $5.4 million increase in TCE revenue as described above, ii) the decrease of $0.6 million in Operating Expenses resulting from efficient cost control initiatives and iii) $0.4 decrease in General and Administrative expenses attributable to the efficiencies achieved, partially offset with the increase of $0.3 million in Other expenses, net.

One off items for the six month period ended June 30, 2018 include the $0.8 million loss on debt extinguishment resulting from the refinancing of the Company’s existing loan facilities, while one off items for the six months ended June 30, 2017 include the $0.1 million loss on vessel disposition resulting from the sale of M/V Azure Bay and the $1.0 million restructuring costs expensed in the same period.

After adjusting net income/loss for the one-off items occurred within the six months ended June 30, 2018 and 2017 respectively, the Adjusted Net Income was increased by $8.8 million for the first half of 2018 as compared to same period in previous year. The increase is attributable to the increased Adjusted EBITDA of $6.1 million as described above, the decrease of $0.1 million in Interest expense and interest income, net and the decrease of $2.6 million relating to the drydock expense due to the fact that during 2018 two fleet vessels underwent drydock as compared to six vessels during same period in 2017.

Pioneer Marine is a leading ship owner and global drybulk handysize transportation service provider. Pioneer Marine currently owns seventeen Handysize, one Handymax and one Supramax drybulk carriers.

