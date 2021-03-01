Pioneering British company, Windship Technology powers first True Zero Emission ship design with high performance rig technology

Windship Technology, Britain’s leading True Zero Emission company for the shipping industry, can today confirm the findings from the world leading Wolfson Unit of the University of Southampton following a detailed study into its innovative and patented triple wing rig .

After extensive testing and VPP work conducted at the Wolfson Unit and further Computational Fluid Dynamics and aerodynamic performance optimisation conducted by Cape Horn Engineering, it has been confirmed that an appropriately rigged commercial vessel will achieve savings of fuel and corresponding emissions at a conservative 30% per annum via the rigs alone.

The Wolfson Unit report summarised performance predictions in terms of thrust reductions or effective power reductions for a 125,000DWT vessel with two different combinations of rig devices and in application, the rigs are essential to the effectiveness of Windship Technology’s whole ship True Zero Emission design.

Speaking about the report, Simon Rogers, Technical Director of Windship Technology commented: “We were delighted to receive this confirmation from the Wolfson Unit after extensive testing and we always knew that the rigs would be the bedrock from which the whole-ship design could be developed. What we now know for sure is that we have the best practical solution for commercial bulk carrier companies that wish to take their climate commitments seriously. The rigs are lower in height with vastly more thrust than single-masted technology. Combined with our whole ship design, Windship Technology can eliminate CO2, NOX, SOX and particulate matter to True Zero through incorporating large solar arrays, carbon capture, optimised hull shapes and specialised weather routing software into the overall design package.”

The invention protected by these patents is the use of rigid aerofoil sails for bulk cargo vessels, typically raw mineral carriers (coal, grain, ore, cement, alumina, bauxite et.) or large commercial oil tankers. The global patents cover multiple pairs of leading and trailing aerofoil sections supported on a rotatable spar, and the angular position of the spar can be adjusted as required, as can the angular position of the trailing sections.

The 48m Windship Technology rig is stowable on deck through a unique, innovative stowage solution to aid port navigation and cargo handling. Its composite structure is borne out of technology and design from the wind turbine industry, ensuring reliability and longevity of greater than 25 years.

Dr Dr. Ing. Rodrigo Azcueta, Managing Director of Cape Horn Engineering is convinced by Windship Technology’s solution saying: ““We analysed a multitude of wing assembly shape configurations for Windship Technology in varying wind conditions. In total, almost one thousand, high-fidelity CFD simulations were performed. These simulations were extremely valuable for improving the geometries of the wing assembly and through our detailed investigations at Cape Horn Engineering, a double-digit gain in aerodynamic performance was obtained. Windship Technology’s fixed wing sail systems are highly engineered and have been designed for optimal performance. We are extremely proud to be involved with the technical team on this project.”

Windship Technology is now starting to engage with interested parties from both the shipping industry and investment circles. Significant ESG-focused investors are recognising the benefits of True Zero Emission shipping. Furthermore, asset owners and leasing companies such as oil and commodity majors and ship owners are seeking to protect their significant investments in the face of legislation and shareholder sentiment.

Source: Windship Technology