P&IQ Scholarship

The International Group of P&I Clubs and P&I Qualification Committee are pleased to announce the launch of an annual scholarship programme for those who are interested in embarking on a career in P&I and would like to take part in the highly successful P&I Qualification programme.

Scholarship details

The scholarship will provide textbooks for all seven modules (both electronic and hard copy), meet all exam fees needed to complete the course and provide mentoring to successful candidates.

Scholarship eligibility criteria

There is no age limit on the scholarship, which is open to all who fit the below criteria:

Candidates should:

• Ideally, have experience within the maritime industry

• Have a good standard of written and oral English

• Be unable to meet course fees because of financial need

• Have achieved sufficient general qualifications to support capacity for a more challenging qualification

• Demonstrate a desire to follow a career in the maritime industry

Application

Applications will be by way of a letter from the candidate, in English, detailing their current qualifications and experience and setting out why they desire the scholarship / how they would put it to good use. A letter of support from a current or former employer, or other sponsor/referee must be supplied to accompany this.

Completed applications should be sent to – [email protected]

Applications may be made at any time throughout the year, but scholarships will be awarded at the end of each year. Two scholarships will be awarded each year.

The deadline for the 2022 scholarship will be 31 December 2021.

Source: The International Group of P&I Clubs