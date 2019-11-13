Recent News

  

Piracy and Sea Robbery Situation in Asia for October 2019

in Piracy and Security News 14/11/2019

ReCAAP Information Sharing Centre released the October 2019 Monthly Report on Piracy and Armed Robbery against Ships in Asia.

Overall Summary

  • A total of seven incidents of armed robbery against ships were reported in Asia in October 2019
  • No piracy incident was reported
  • There were also no reports of abduction of crew in the Sulu-Celebes Seas and waters off Eastern Sabah; and no hijacking of ships for theft of oil cargo reported in October 2019
  • However, the abduction of crew for ransom in the Sulu-Celebes Seas and waters off Eastern Sabah remains a serious concern
  • ReCAAP ISC is also concerned about the increase in the number of incidents reported on board ships while underway in the Singapore Strait

Cover: ReCAAP’s October 2019 Monthly Report. Click on image to download PDF.

Number of Incidents

  • In October 2019, seven incidents of armed robbery against ships were reported
  • Of the seven incidents, five were actual incidents and two were attempted incidents

Status of Ships

  • Three incidents occurred on board ships while underway in the Singapore Strait
  • Four incidents on board ships anchored at ports and anchorages in India and Indonesia

Significance Level of Incidents

  • Of the five actual incidents reported in October 2019, one was a CAT 2 incident and four were CAT 4 incidents
  • The CAT 2 incident occurred on board a bulk carrier while underway in the Singapore Strait; five perpetrators armed with gun and jungle knife boarded the bulk carrier, threatened the duty oiler and tied his hands, stole engine spares and escaped
  • As for the four CAT 4 incidents, two incidents occurred in Indonesia (Cigading Anchorage and Dumai Anchorage), one occurred in the Singapore Strait and one off Gopnath Point, India

Source: ReCAAP

