Piracy and Sea Robbery Situation in Asia for October 2019

ReCAAP Information Sharing Centre released the October 2019 Monthly Report on Piracy and Armed Robbery against Ships in Asia.

Overall Summary

A total of seven incidents of armed robbery against ships were reported in Asia in October 2019

No piracy incident was reported

There were also no reports of abduction of crew in the Sulu-Celebes Seas and waters off Eastern Sabah; and no hijacking of ships for theft of oil cargo reported in October 2019

However, the abduction of crew for ransom in the Sulu-Celebes Seas and waters off Eastern Sabah remains a serious concern

ReCAAP ISC is also concerned about the increase in the number of incidents reported on board ships while underway in the Singapore Strait

Number of Incidents

In October 2019, seven incidents of armed robbery against ships were reported

Of the seven incidents, five were actual incidents and two were attempted incidents

Status of Ships

Three incidents occurred on board ships while underway in the Singapore Strait

Four incidents on board ships anchored at ports and anchorages in India and Indonesia

Significance Level of Incidents

Of the five actual incidents reported in October 2019, one was a CAT 2 incident and four were CAT 4 incidents

The CAT 2 incident occurred on board a bulk carrier while underway in the Singapore Strait; five perpetrators armed with gun and jungle knife boarded the bulk carrier, threatened the duty oiler and tied his hands, stole engine spares and escaped

As for the four CAT 4 incidents, two incidents occurred in Indonesia (Cigading Anchorage and Dumai Anchorage), one occurred in the Singapore Strait and one off Gopnath Point, India

Source: ReCAAP