Pirates attack Indian cargo ship off African coast, two crew members wounded, one kidnapped

According to the family members of the distressed crew members, the pirates opened fire using Ak-47s, which led to the ship’s Chief Officer and cook suffering multiple bullet wounds.

Indian merchant shipping crew on-board MV Tampen came under attack by pirates off a port in Africa’s Western Coast in early hours of Sunday in which two members received bullet injuries, while a third has been kidnapped.

The vessel which was headed from Cameroon to Dubai had to drop anchor in the port limits of Owendo Anchorage, Gabon, owing to an issue with the propulsion system. It is learned that the pirates had boarded the vessel at around 12:30 am on Sunday, following which the all-Indian crew tried to resist the pirates’ attack.

According to the family members of the distressed crew members, the pirates opened fire using Ak-47s, which led to the ship’s Chief Officer and cook suffering multiple bullet wounds. It was said that the two injured have been taken to a hospital in Gabon for treatment and surgery.

There was no information regarding the whereabouts of a second Engineer, who is said to have been kidnapped by the pirates.

The families of the crew alleged that the persons on-board are uncertain about their safety and security, as the shipping company, ProActive Ship Management Pvt Ltd, is not taking a keen interest in ensuring the safety of the crew members.

When contacted, a representative of the shipping company told Zee Media, “Our priority is to look after the crew”.

The representative said that a detailed statement would be issued later.

Source: Zeenews