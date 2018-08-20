PKA to increase container tariffs

Port Klang Authority (PKA) announced today that the 2nd phase of the increase in Port Klang’s container tariff which was due to be implemented on 1st September 2018, will be deferred to 1st March 2019.

The tariff review was approved in 2015 whereby an increase of 30% was to be carried out in two phases. The increase was gazetted via PKA Scales of Rates, Dues and Charges Bylaws 2015 and was notified to all port users and industry players through Port Klang Authority General Manager’s circular in August 2015.

The first phase of 15% increase was implemented on 1st November 2015 while the 2nd phase of another 15% tariff increase was scheduled to take effect on 1st September 2018. The staggered increase was to allow port users sufficient time to plan their business costings along the supply chain.

Minister of Transport, YB. Loke Siew Fook has consented to the postponement, giving more time for port users and other industry players to adapt and adjust their businesses in compliance to the soon-to-be implemented Sales and Services Tax (SST) effective 1 September 2018. This deferment is a clear indication of the Government’s commitment to ease the Rakyat’s burden on potential increase of living cost, besides taking into consideration the impact of SST implementation on 1st September 2018.

Regardless of the deferment, Port Klang Authority and the Terminal Operators, Northport and Westports, will continue their efforts to enhance port service levels and performance by further developing its facilities on a supply-driven basis. The Terminal Operators will also take all necessary steps to cater for the growing needs of the logistics industry and work closely with the government towards realising Port Klang’s vision to become Asia’s Preferred Logistics Hub and further elevate Malaysia’s standing as a maritime nation.

Source: Port of Klang Authority